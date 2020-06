Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location! This 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath is just off of Old Rt 13 in Marion in the Westernaire subdivision. Lots of space in the huge kitchen and living room. 2 car garage, and shaded & fenced back yard. $1100/mo. Tenants take care of lawn and utilities. To schedule a showing, click on www.H2Rrentals.com