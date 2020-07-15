Apartment List
/
IL
/
loves park
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loves Park, IL

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12304 FIRE ISLAND Drive
12304 Fire Island Drive, Loves Park, IL
SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE 2 STORY APPROX 3,000 SQ FT. NEW FORMAL LR & DR W/VIEW OF POND. LOVES PARK SCHOOLS, HUGE FR W/VAULTED CEILING,LIBRARY/ OFFICE. HUGE KITCHEN W/CNTR ISLAND, CUSTOM CABS, PANTRY & EAS. LUXURY MB W/WALK-IN, CATH CEILING & VIEW.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
715 Anna Ave
715 Anna Avenue, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
- (RLNE3323625)
Results within 1 mile of Loves Park

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2032 Valley Road
2032 Valley Road, Winnebago County, IL
- (RLNE4884843)

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park East
7602 Cadet Rd
7602 Cadet Road, Machesney Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- (RLNE4657642)

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2040 Hillside Dr
2040 Hillside Drive, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5690413)
Results within 5 miles of Loves Park

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2907 Summerdale Ave
2907 Summerdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$825
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4065090)

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Ridge Avenue
3018 Ridge Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
950 sqft
Well maintained nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick single family home with central air conditioning. With newer carpet, and vinyl plank floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances included are stove, refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Road
1634 N JONATHAN AVE
1634 Jonathan Ave, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of: 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Terrrace
809 Lincoln Avenue
809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ethnic Village
805 Cunningham - 1
805 Cunningham St, Rockford, IL
We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee.

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2202 Farris Ct
2202 Farris Court, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1460 sqft
3 bedroom home on cul de sac - Trilevel home with 3 bedrooms. hardwood floors, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and movable island. kitchen, open floor plan and large yard. Extra toilet in basement.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1131 Prestwick
1131 Prestwick Pkwy, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2551 sqft
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom all brick ranch! Completely finished basement with rec room and bar ready for entertainment.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1616 6th
1616 6th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
Best rental for the money out there. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2.5 car over sized garage. Full Basement $800. Newer kitchen, new stove and hood. Refrigerator. All hard surface flooring throughout. Fresh paint. 2 porches front and back.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Highland Square
402 Rome Ave
402 Rome Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$835
- (RLNE5356127)
Results within 10 miles of Loves Park

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
558 Moloney
558 Moloney Dr, Rockton, IL
- (RLNE3996941)

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2635 East 6th Street
2635 East 6th Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1980 sqft
Outstanding 3 bedroom with beautifully finished basement (possible 4th bedroom). Inviting living room w/vaulted ceiling that opens to the family room with fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and center island.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1427 Ogilby
1427 Ogilby Road, Winnebago County, IL
- (RLNE5438424)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1322 Highland Ave.
1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Clary St
1016 Clary Street, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom single family home - Take time to look at this 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home available for rent. With an ideal layout, and few updates, you'll love living here.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
717 9th St.
717 Ninth Street, Beloit, WI
Pet Friendly 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Beloit's West Side! - Apply today and come see this large, nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath on Beloit's West Side.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
724 Buchanan Street
724 Buchanan Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
- (RLNE5176577)

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIAurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILFitchburg, WI
DeKalb, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILNorth Aurora, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College