2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loves Park, IL
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Loves Park
Verified
8 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1511 8th ave
1511 8th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1 Unit Available
North End Square
2004 Huffman Blvd
2004 Huffman Boulevard, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3133 Arline Avenue
3133 Arline Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Beautiful fully remodeled single family home with 2 bedrooms one bath.
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 13
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green
2904 20
2904 20th Ave, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Large two bedroom Breakfast bar dining room plenty of cabinet, storage and closet space large walk in closet onsite fitness room underground parking
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.
1 Unit Available
10241 Clearwing Ln-3
10241 Clearwing Lane, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
Multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home
1 Unit Available
4960 Hinsdale Avenue - 3
4960 Hinsdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Rockford near Harrison and Alpine. The apartment has 3 levels! It has 1.5 baths and very clean and spacious. There is plenty of off street parking. We are asking $750 a month plus deposit.
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.
1 Unit Available
Church School
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.
1 Unit Available
1349 Willard
1349 Willard Avenue, Winnebago County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
650 sqft
Small two bedroom home with large yard - This is cute place to call home. Bright and cheery home with large yard and updated kitchen and bath. It is small but clean an eat. Fresh and clean. New carpet and paint. Basement for storage. (RLNE3655159)
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1646 5th Avenue - 2
1646 5th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Upper Level in process of being remodeled - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 3 season room, and with off street parking. Nice entry way in an old Victorian home. Near Swedish American Hospital. Beautiful entry staircase. Lots of storage.