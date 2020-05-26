2510 Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Check out this spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Tri Taylor area. New construction with no previous occupancy. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Quartz Island, Richly Stained Hardwood Floors, Lux Italian Porcelain Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking spot included, Floor to ceiling windows north facing flooded with light. $300 move in fee per person. $200 move in fee per pet. 0.3 mi walk to the Western Blue line Forest park branch. Lexington/Western



Terms: One year lease