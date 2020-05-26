All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

2510 Lexington

2510 Lexington Street · (773) 701-3493
Location

2510 Lexington Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Check out this spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Tri Taylor area. New construction with no previous occupancy. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Quartz Island, Richly Stained Hardwood Floors, Lux Italian Porcelain Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking spot included, Floor to ceiling windows north facing flooded with light. $300 move in fee per person. $200 move in fee per pet. 0.3 mi walk to the Western Blue line Forest park branch. Lexington/Western

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Lexington have any available units?
2510 Lexington has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2510 Lexington have?
Some of 2510 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Lexington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Lexington is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Lexington offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Lexington does offer parking.
Does 2510 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Lexington have a pool?
No, 2510 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 2510 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Lexington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2510 Lexington has units with air conditioning.
