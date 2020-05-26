2510 Lexington

Amenities
Check out this spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Tri Taylor area. New construction with no previous occupancy. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Quartz Island, Richly Stained Hardwood Floors, Lux Italian Porcelain Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking spot included, Floor to ceiling windows north facing flooded with light. $300 move in fee per person. $200 move in fee per pet. 0.3 mi walk to the Western Blue line Forest park branch. Lexington/Western
Terms: One year lease