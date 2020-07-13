Apartment List
/
IL
/
lake zurich
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Lake Zurich, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Zurich apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Countryside of Lake Zurich
880 Spring Court
880 Spring Court, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2142 sqft
Recently rehabbed 4 BR, 2.1 BA house with views overlooking almost 1/2 acre park like yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Park
122 Beauteau St
122 Beauteau Street, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedroom house with 2 baths located within walking distance to the lake and downtown. (RLNE4165758)

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chasewood North
580 Waterford Drive
580 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1696 sqft
This is a Fantastic Rental*House is Also For Sale for $349,900 but Will Be Taken Off the Market when It is Rented Out*Classic 2-Story Saltbox Elevation in this Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
267 Clair View Court
267 Clair View Court, Lake Zurich, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
4265 sqft
**must see 3D tour click on virtual tour to open it** Breathtaking luxurious home in a pristine neighborhood. You'll fall in love with this % bedroom, 4.5 bath home the moment you step in.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Zurich

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Creek of Kildeer
21674 West Savanna Lane
21674 Savanna Lane, Kildeer, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
5242 sqft
Incredible 6 bedroom 5 full bathroom dream home in the gorgeous/exclusive Prairie Creek subdivision. Great location. Huge 2 story entrance. Huge chefs kitchen with granite counters, breakfast area, Thermador range/stove & butler pantry.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23636 North Overhill Drive
23636 North Overhill Drive, Forest Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1216 sqft
Welcome Home! Many updates in this 3 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath home in convenient Forest Lake. You will be living well and entertaining will be easy in the spacious and open living room, dining area and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Zurich
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
51 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
227 West Wellington Drive
227 West Wellington Drive, Palatine, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3122 sqft
Luxury single family house for rent in the elite Palatine neighborhood with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This house has open floor plan with open living room/dining room/kitchen/ family room layout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
109 South Southport Road
109 South Southport Road, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
Ready to move in! All appliances included. Large 3 bedroom 1.1 bath two story with new carpet and flooring. Home has fenced yard and great location. Pets considered with additional security deposit. Credit check required - use my smart move.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
420 West Russell Street
420 West Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1412 sqft
Mid-century modern living at it's finest in this gorgeous remodeled penthouse 3 bed/2 full bath condominium in the heart of the Village of Barrington!Walk to town, train, shops, restaurants, Jewel, sought-after Hough St Elementary and Barrington HS

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cheviot Hills
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Zurich, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Zurich apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lake Zurich 3 BedroomsLake Zurich Apartments with Balcony
Lake Zurich Apartments with GarageLake Zurich Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lake Zurich Apartments with ParkingLake Zurich Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College