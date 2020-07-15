21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL
Fox Lake was once a known haunt of the world's most infamous gangster, Al Capone. It is thought that he vacationed in Fox Lake regularly and used a local building -- now the Mineola Hotel and restaurant -- for his nefarious criminal activities!
Al Capone aside, the city of Fox Lake is well known as a beautiful spot around the Great Lakes in Lake County, Illinois. As of the 2010 census, there were 10,579 people living there, spread over a wide area covering just under 10 square miles. The city is about 12 miles off the coast of Lake Michigan and is equidistant between the cities of Milwaukee in the north and Chicago in the south. If you're interested in moving to Fox Lake, you'll have plenty of properties to choose from, with nearly 5,000 split between the 10,000 residents. Of these, about 50% are detached homes and about 25% are accounted for by apartment buildings and high-rise complexes, giving anyone looking for rental houses and apartments for rent a lot of options. See more
Finding an apartment in Fox Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.