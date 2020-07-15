Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL

Finding an apartment in Fox Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27844 West GRASS LAKE Road
27844 Grass Lake Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
ALL BRICK RANCH ON A HUGE LOT WITH WATER RIGHTS/CHANNEL ACCESS. ATTACHED SUN-ROOM,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE,PARTIAL BASEMENT, AND A VERY LARGE (WITH CONCRETE FLOOR) CRAWL SPACE FOR GREAT STORAGE. ENORMOUS 4 CAR GARAGE.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Kenwood Dr
122 North Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
Cute 1 bedroom house in a quiet residential neighborhood, Newly rehabbed and freshly painted, brand new flooring throughout. New appliances. Don't wait to make this home yours today!! GRT, LLC 847-915-1444 (RLNE3674899)

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2322 sqft
Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
City Guide for Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake was once a known haunt of the world's most infamous gangster, Al Capone. It is thought that he vacationed in Fox Lake regularly and used a local building -- now the Mineola Hotel and restaurant -- for his nefarious criminal activities!

Al Capone aside, the city of Fox Lake is well known as a beautiful spot around the Great Lakes in Lake County, Illinois. As of the 2010 census, there were 10,579 people living there, spread over a wide area covering just under 10 square miles. The city is about 12 miles off the coast of Lake Michigan and is equidistant between the cities of Milwaukee in the north and Chicago in the south. If you're interested in moving to Fox Lake, you'll have plenty of properties to choose from, with nearly 5,000 split between the 10,000 residents. Of these, about 50% are detached homes and about 25% are accounted for by apartment buildings and high-rise complexes, giving anyone looking for rental houses and apartments for rent a lot of options. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fox Lake, IL

Finding an apartment in Fox Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

