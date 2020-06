Amenities

Start Your New Year in a new home! This clean, cozy 2 bedroom home is in a great Energy, IL location just off of Rt.148 at 102 W Hamilton. Large eat-in kitchen. Nice yard, with partial privacy fence. Small shed. No pets, please. $700/month, $700 security deposit. Check it out at www.H2Rrentals.com