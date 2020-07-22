Apartment List
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Peoria, IL

24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Peoria, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in East Peoria should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >

254 Keil
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. Updated full bathroom. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of East Peoria

3825 N Faber Ave
1 Unit Available
3825 N Faber Ave
3825 North Faber Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BR Peoria Heights - Property Id: 89746 3825 N Faber) 3BR house w/d hookups detached garage Newly remodeled, new bathroom, new kitchen, all new floorings, large living room, quite neighborhood, 3 BR house with 2 1/2 car garage, large fence-in yard.

117 N Cedar
1 Unit Available
117 N Cedar
117 North Cedar Avenue, West Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1612 sqft
117 N Cedar Available 08/15/20 4 bed/2 bath! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home in West Peoria. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. No smoking inside. Will need one month deposit and first month's rent upon signing, and this is non negotiable.

2405 n delaware ave
1 Unit Available
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted & remodeled driveway &

South Side Up
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp

Olde Towne South
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard

Eagleview
1 Unit Available
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge

509 W Maywood
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall

Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

2525 W Ardmore Place
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.

7118 S Washington St
1 Unit Available
7118 S Washington St
7118 South Washington Street, Bartonville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
3 Bedroom house Bartonville Nicely remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath house for rent. New stainless steel appliances, freshly painted grey walls, new floors, etc. Includes detached 1.5 stall garage and partially fenced in the back yard.

1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1 Unit Available
1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1308 East Fairoaks Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
3 Bedroom House for RENT This is a nicely updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath house for rent. Laundry set up in the basement. The basement does not leak water. Includes a 1.5 stall detached garage. Located on a dead-end street.

Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

514 W Willcox
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.
Apartments at Grand Prairie
$
3 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Hickory Ridge
59 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Dunlap Falls
2 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
The Grove Apartments
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

218 Dutch Ln.
1 Unit Available
218 Dutch Ln.
218 North Dutch Lane, Metamora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1350 sqft
218 Dutch lane, - Property Id: 322571 Newly renovated, two bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in great condition. Freshly painted, New windows, vinyl plank flooring throughout. Refrigerator and stove included. Laundry hook ups and the full-size basement.

Charter Oak Village
5815 Haymeadow Court
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak Village
5815 Haymeadow Court
5815 N Haymeadow Ct, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.

9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

10816 N David Ct
1 Unit Available
10816 N David Ct
10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer.

Charter Oak Village
5417 West Haymeadow Place
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak Village
5417 West Haymeadow Place
5417 W Haymeadow Pl, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$782
920 sqft
Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in East Peoria, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in East Peoria should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in East Peoria may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in East Peoria. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

