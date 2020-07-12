59 Apartments for rent in East Moline, IL with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Moline apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$752
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 11th Ave.
1524 11th Avenue, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage - Hurry Up! This home was freshly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 17th Ave
722 17th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
3 bedroom East Moline House - 3 bed 2 bath home in East Moline available now for rent and pet friendly. New paint throughout the whole house and the stove and fridge are included. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5102 25th Ave Ct # 301
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Condo 2 bedroom 2 bathroom virtual tour available - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Laminate flooring in the spacious living room , which continues down the hall and into both bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
304 8th street
304 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Silvis house for rent - Property Id: 240140 Updated 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Close to park and school. New flooring, recently painted rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed front porch.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2817 19th St
2817 19th St, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
880 sqft
Big 2 Bedroom Home with Lots of Great Features! - This charming home in East Moline is available NOW for RENT! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, window AC, dishwasher, detached 1 car garage, appliances, front yard fenced, 2 off street parking spot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
$
6 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 4th st
710 4th Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$820
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 and possible 3 bed room house - Property Id: 278601 The house has been updated in 2017 with new shower, central air conditioner, new carpet, new heating system, front parking lot, and many others.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
208 CHERRY Street
208 Cherry Street, Port Byron, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Upstairs 1 bed, 1 bath apartment. Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage. Renter pays gas & electric. Refrigerator, stove, and no laundry on site. 1 car parking available on site. NO PETS.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1534 RIVER Drive
1534 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated loft apartment centrally located in downtown Moline. Amazing proximity to food, event locations, the interstate, and the Arsenal.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Moline
1441 10TH Street
1441 10th Street, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1545 sqft
Spacious and clean 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood flooring and beautiful woodwork throughout. Newer windows. Huge rooms and lots of character. Main floor laundry. Central Air.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Moline, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Moline apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

