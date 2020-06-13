70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Deer Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1766 sqft
1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Winston Park Northwest
1 Unit Available
1329 East Michele Drive
1329 Michele Drive, Palatine, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1254 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1329 East wyndham Circle
1329 East Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ).
Results within 10 miles of Deer Park
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Deer Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Deer Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

