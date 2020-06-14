Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Deer Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
555 Christopher Drive
555 Christopher Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4279 sqft
Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1329 East wyndham Circle
1329 East Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ).

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Place
1 Renaissance Place, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and check out this great, recently updated 1bdrm rental. This is a full service building with doorman, outdoor pool, onsite maintenance personnel, exercise facilities, elevators, plenty of parking and soooo much more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1277 Wyndham Lane
1277 Wyndham Lane, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and balcony on the 1st floor, with cozy wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom are on the 2nd floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1515 East Churchill Drive
1515 East Churchill Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Stunning condo. Kitchen with newer maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite tops, ceramic floor and double sink. Crown molding throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed
Results within 10 miles of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$887
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
59 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Deer Park, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Deer Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

