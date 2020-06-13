Apartment List
/
IL
/
country club hills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Country Club Hills, IL

Finding an apartment in Country Club Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
1644 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club Hills

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
327 Somonauk St
327 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Dixmoor
1 Unit Available
17619 Western Avenue
17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Country Club Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mount Greenwood
3 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Country Club Hills, IL

Finding an apartment in Country Club Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Country Club Hills 2 BedroomsCountry Club Hills 3 BedroomsCountry Club Hills Apartments with Balcony
Country Club Hills Apartments with GarageCountry Club Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCountry Club Hills Apartments with Parking
Country Club Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerCountry Club Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCountry Club Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, IN
Romeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, IL
Franklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILHobart, INHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILGary, INTinley Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College