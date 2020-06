Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is available in mid August! The kitchen is a galley style with vinyl flooring and an opening to a separate dining area. Here there are washer dryer hookups available in unit but are not provided. Another great feature is the 1/2 Bath located conveniently on the first floor. Not only is this property minutes from restaurants but also entertainment. Call today to schedule a showing.