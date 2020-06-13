81 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL
Burr Ridge got its name from a group of bur oaks located on a ridge overlooking the city. The original residents evidently weren't too hot at spelling, as they added a second 'r' that isn't present in the name of the tree.
Burr Ridge, IL, is surrounded by so many green and gently rolling hills, you could easily forget that it is only a 25-minute drive from downtown Chicago. That's great news if you like to spend your weekends walking the pleasant green shores of the Des Plaines River, but know that you have to get back to your desk on Monday morning. This suburb, which was home to roughly 10,500 people at the time of the 2010 census, pretty much has it all when it comes to location -- and, as real estate agents will tell you, location is king when it comes to choosing a home. See more
Finding an apartment in Burr Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.