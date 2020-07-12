7 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bloomington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Traditions Bloomington Apartments
901 Valley View Cir, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$834
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1215 sqft
Traditions Bloomington sets the benchmark for quality and affordability in Bloomington, IL. Conveniently located near numerous dining, shopping & entertainment options, Traditions Bloomington’s location makes it the perfect place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
207 Magnolia
207 Magnolia Drive, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Large Back Yard! Detached Garage Cute Built in! Open Kitchen and Living Space! (RLNE5670587)

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lang's Alley
405 S Morris Avenue 2
405 South Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098 MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets 5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr,
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated August 20 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Heights
1462 E College Ave, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1400 sqft
Nestled on 16-acres of lush tree-covered land, Lancaster Heights features spacious floor plans and ample amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Normal, IL.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1700 N School St, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$769
1211 sqft
Come Home to Lincoln Square Apartments where you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! This attractive community is conveniently located in the heart of Normal, Illinois.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 Belclare Rd
1614 Belclare Road, Normal, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1540 sqft
3 bed 3.5 bath - Stunning 3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome in northern Normal. Close to Prairieland Elementary, quick access to I55, 10 Minute drive to campus. Open concept living room/kitchen. Upstairs laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Northbrook Drive Unit A5
1600 Northbrook Drive, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3-Bedroom Condo! - Watch FB LIVE video of the first floor here: https://www.facebook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bloomington, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bloomington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

