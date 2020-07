Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

For rent in BENTON. Corner lot and enough space to spread out! Living room could be a formal dining since there is plenty of room just a couple of steps down into the HUGE family room. One bathroom has a large jet tub to enjoy and there is another full bath in the hallway. Laundry room off kitchen. There is an entry door off of one of the bedrooms if you have someone that needs their own entrance. There are plenty of oak kitchen cabinets, dishwasher and stove are provided. Nice deck off the back and a garage for storage. Lawn maintenance is included!!