franklin county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, IL📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
909 Fairland St A
909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$364
$364 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309557 909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL 62812 (2 Car Detached Garage) 864 sq feet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1421 N Franklin, Unit 2
1421 N Franklin Dr, Benton, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
Lower level 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment located at Stone Manor in Benton. Water and trash are included in the rent. No pets and no smoking inside. Rent is 500 a month with a 500 deposit. Please call us at 618 663 4207 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1416 N Della, Unit 3
1416 N Della St, Benton, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
Lower level 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment located at Stone Manor in Benton. Water and trash are included in the rent. No pets and no smoking inside. Rent is 500 a month with a 500 deposit. Please call us at 618 663 4207 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
407 Layman St
407 Layman St, Benton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1580 sqft
For rent in BENTON. Corner lot and enough space to spread out! Living room could be a formal dining since there is plenty of room just a couple of steps down into the HUGE family room.
Last updated April 4 at 10:37 AM
1149 149 Maple
1149 East Main Street, West Frankfort, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY! Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, equal sized bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to
Results within 5 miles of Franklin County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
524 N. Bush Ave.
524 Bush Avenue, Hurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
860 sqft
524 N. Bush Ave.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
205 N 16th St 9
205 N 16th St, Herrin, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1 Bedroom apartment in Herrin Illinois - Property Id: 117360 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1210 Morgan Ave.
1210 Morgan Avenue, Marion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
992 sqft
Handy Man Special - No Credit Check Financing - Property Id: 279037 INVESTMENT LOT THIS HOME WILL NEED DEMOED - PERFECT FOR REBUILDING! Recent fire damage, however the right person could fix it good as new! This cute little home has a garage and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1101 Harmoney Ln
1101 Harmony Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
1101 Harmoney Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, available 8/1/20! - Beautiful, 3br/2bth. Carbondale, 1600/mo. Very nice newer home 1800 sq. ft. plus 900sq. basement.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
301-2 Greenbriar Rd
301 N Greenbriar Rd, Carterville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
768 sqft
Newly remodeled. This energy-efficient apartment includes 2 bedrooms, well-lit security lighting, spacious walk-in closets, plenty of cabinet space, ample parking, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer included, and Carterville school district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin County area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Mascoutah, Jackson, and Benton have apartments for rent.