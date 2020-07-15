/
5 Apartments for rent in Benton, IL📍
407 Layman St
407 Layman St, Benton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1580 sqft
For rent in BENTON. Corner lot and enough space to spread out! Living room could be a formal dining since there is plenty of room just a couple of steps down into the HUGE family room.
1416 N Della, Unit 3
1416 N Della St, Benton, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
Lower level 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment located at Stone Manor in Benton. Water and trash are included in the rent. No pets and no smoking inside. Rent is 500 a month with a 500 deposit. Please call us at 618 663 4207 to schedule a showing.
909 Fairland St A
909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$364
864 sqft
$364 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309557 909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL 62812 (2 Car Detached Garage) 864 sq feet.
1421 N Franklin, Unit 2
1421 N Franklin Dr, Benton, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Benton
1149 149 Maple
1149 East Main Street, West Frankfort, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY! Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, equal sized bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Benton from include Murphysboro, and Carbondale.