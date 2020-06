Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cute 2 Bedroom House in Anna - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home maybe just what you've been looking for. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, nice backyard and a carport are just a few of the features this home has to offer. Washer and dryer hookups. Pets must be pre-approved by owner!

$650/mo + $650 Security Deposit.



(RLNE5763030)