Last updated July 23 2020

45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
245 Eagle Glen Lane - 1
245 Eagle Glen Lane, Eagle, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious home with lots of upgrades. Newer high efficiency AC and HVAC system, new laminate and tile flooring, beautiful custom wood work & shelving, storage area & carport.
Last updated July 22
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Last updated July 23
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Last updated July 23
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 23
9 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1090 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated July 23
8 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
862 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Last updated July 23
7 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 23
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1203 N. Hartman - 201C
1203 Hartman Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Newer 4-plex, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment features include: *824 Sq ft of living space *Master Bedroom *2nd bedroom w/large closet *1 full bathroom *Central air *Gas heat, gas water heater *Washer/dryer included(stackable) *All kitchen appliances,

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lake Harbor
3335 N Lakeharbor 101
3335 North Lakeharbor Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bed 2 bath close to river - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with 2 parking spaces close to the river. One is covered. 900 SF with gas heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays sewer water and trash.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Bench
8013 W Queen St
8013 Queen Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
860 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this cozy family home. Located it a great area within walking distance of restaurants and shopping. Entertain family and friends in the larger sized backyard.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
301 East 40th St - #21
301 East 40th Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$14,200
728 sqft
**This trailer is for sale** **1st Month Lot Rent Free** Cozy Small - Fixer Upper Mobile Home For Sale $14200.00 / 2BR - 728 SQ Ft - 1995 52x14 2 bedroom/1 bath - Mobile Home for Sale (Garden City, ID) Located in quiet trailer park, close to town.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
11255 Gabrielle
11255 W Gabrielle Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1157 sqft
New townhomes in centrally-located West Boise! Don't miss this opportunity for an amazing brand new rental. Each unit features two master bedrooms, two master baths, and a main level half-bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
2068 West Gladewater Avenue
2068 West Gladewater Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
847 sqft
Floor Plan Features: 2 Bed 1 Bath 847 Sq Ft Open floor plan Property Description: Welcome to your 2 bed 1 bath townhome centrally located in Meridian featuring an open floor plan and chestnut colored kitchen cabinets! Property Amenities: 2

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
Last updated July 23
44 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Last updated July 23
7 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 23
16 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1030 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated July 23
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23
4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1006 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Eagle, ID

2 bedroom apartments in Eagle are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Eagle near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Eagle that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

