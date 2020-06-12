/
3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterloo, IA
209 Home Park Boulevard
209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard.
1833 Forest
1833 Forest Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located at 1822 Forrest Ave Waterloo, IA - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home at 1822 Forrest Ave in Waterloo, IA Hardwood Floors, in Living Room, and both main floor bedrooms.
908 Williston Ave.
908 Williston Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent. - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Waterloo. Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included.
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.
632 Cottage St
632 Cottage Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1344 sqft
FOR RENT- 632 Cottage *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom home has a large partially fenced in yard, and has just recently gotten a fresh coat of paint throughout and had the front screened in porch fixed up! Pets ok with additional application and one time
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.
908 W. 6th St
908 West 6th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1246 sqft
FOR RENT- 908 W 6th St *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom one bathroom home has been recently redone with all new paint and flooring and is conveniently located near laundry facilities and Dollar General and the main bus line in town.
932 West 3rd Street
932 W 3rd St, Waterloo, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the second level. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking is available next to the building.
522 Baltimore St.
522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space.
723 Denver
723 Denver Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath house - Completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house at 723 Denver in Waterloo. Recent updates include windows, paint and flooring throughout. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal.
1117 Evergreen Ave
1117 Evergreen Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
1117 Evergreen, Waterloo - 3 BR, 1 BA - Fenced in yard with detached garage. Central Air. - 1117 Evergreen, Waterloo - 3 BR, 1 BA - Fenced in yard with detached garage. Central Air.
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue
1631 East Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
880 sqft
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue Available 06/01/19 Great Location, Great Schools - Three bedroom ranch has all your needs on one floor.
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1088 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls.
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.
409 Iowa Street
409 Iowa Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com. $1125 per month.
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.
1527 Springbrook Drive
1527 Springbrook Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 bedroom house, available June 1, 2020. This home features an open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra living space, and a 2-stall garage.
2804 College St
2804 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1522 College Street
1522 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Description: This beautiful 2-story home is now available. This house offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a detached 2-stall garage.