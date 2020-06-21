All apartments in Waterloo
910 Sycamore Street #8

910 Sycamore Street · (319) 349-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Sycamore Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
Cedar River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: Second level apartment in the beautiful River Trails complex! This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in your rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water/sewer. Garages are available to rent as well.
Square Footage: 995 (Approximate)
Schools: Lowell Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: Garbage
Average Utility Bill: $100/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $850, Rent $850
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $100/month
Section 8: Not Applicable

VIRTUAL TOUR:

River Trail Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 have any available units?
910 Sycamore Street #8 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 910 Sycamore Street #8 currently offering any rent specials?
910 Sycamore Street #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Sycamore Street #8 pet-friendly?
No, 910 Sycamore Street #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterloo.
Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 offer parking?
Yes, 910 Sycamore Street #8 does offer parking.
Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Sycamore Street #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 have a pool?
No, 910 Sycamore Street #8 does not have a pool.
Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 have accessible units?
No, 910 Sycamore Street #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Sycamore Street #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Sycamore Street #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Sycamore Street #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
