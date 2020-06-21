910 Sycamore Street #8

Amenities

Office Phone #: 319-222-1515

Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com

Website: www.epmiowa.com

Description: Second level apartment in the beautiful River Trails complex! This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in your rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water/sewer. Garages are available to rent as well.

Square Footage: 995 (Approximate)

Schools: Lowell Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School

Utilities Included: Garbage

Average Utility Bill: $100/month

Move-In Costs: Deposit $850, Rent $850

Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility

Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $100/month

Section 8: Not Applicable



River Trail Apartments