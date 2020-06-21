910 Sycamore Street #8

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: Second level apartment in the beautiful River Trails complex! This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in your rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water/sewer. Garages are available to rent as well.
Square Footage: 995 (Approximate)
Schools: Lowell Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: Garbage
Average Utility Bill: $100/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $850, Rent $850
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $100/month
Section 8: Not Applicable
VIRTUAL TOUR:
River Trail Apartments