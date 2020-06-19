All apartments in Waterloo
Find more places like 908 Williston Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waterloo, IA
/
908 Williston Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

908 Williston Ave.

908 Williston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waterloo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

908 Williston Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent. - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Waterloo. Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. Brand new efficient furnace, central air, and water heater along with vinyl windows throughout to assist with lower energy bills. Front porch and large back deck that walks out to a 3 stall detached garage. Decent sized yard surrounded by lovely neighbors in a quiet neighborhood. All utilities, lawn care, and snow removal is tenants responsibility.

Full criminal and eviction background to be ran with application. Applicants must make 3 times rent for monthly income and have a good prior rental history to qualify.

$1,125.00 rent special with the signing of a 2 year lease.

This home is a must see and will go quickly. Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5739814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Williston Ave. have any available units?
908 Williston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 908 Williston Ave. have?
Some of 908 Williston Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Williston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
908 Williston Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Williston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Williston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 908 Williston Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 908 Williston Ave. does offer parking.
Does 908 Williston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Williston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Williston Ave. have a pool?
No, 908 Williston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 908 Williston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 908 Williston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Williston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Williston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Williston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 Williston Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St
Waterloo, IA 50701

Similar Pages

Waterloo 2 BedroomsWaterloo 3 Bedrooms
Waterloo Apartments with BalconyWaterloo Apartments with Parking
Waterloo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Falls, IA
Marion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa