908 Williston Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent. - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Waterloo. Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. Brand new efficient furnace, central air, and water heater along with vinyl windows throughout to assist with lower energy bills. Front porch and large back deck that walks out to a 3 stall detached garage. Decent sized yard surrounded by lovely neighbors in a quiet neighborhood. All utilities, lawn care, and snow removal is tenants responsibility.



Full criminal and eviction background to be ran with application. Applicants must make 3 times rent for monthly income and have a good prior rental history to qualify.



$1,125.00 rent special with the signing of a 2 year lease.



This home is a must see and will go quickly. Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5739814)