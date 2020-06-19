All apartments in Waterloo
/
Waterloo, IA
/
606 Sycamore St - B
Last updated June 18 2020

606 Sycamore St - B

606 Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

606 Sycamore St, Waterloo, IA 50703

parking
Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level. This loft is located directly above Newton's Paradise Cafe! Front unit featuring a skylight, large open living and kitchen, corner views of downtown with lots of windows and stainless steal applicances.

Offering a beautiful apartment with outside patio area. Avail NOW
Apt B - 870 sq ft plus deck of 220 sq ft.

To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right...
www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.com

As a JSA residential tenant you will get exclusive access to Wiggly Field at Newton's Park. Cedar Valley's only downtown, off-leash dog park with controlled-access.
An 1870's historic building. Substantially remodelled many times in the past to its most recent retro look. JSA remodeled into a restaurant (with addition) using the art deco look with lots of neon. Second floor renovated into 2 small apartments with an outside deck (over new kitchen area). Next to private parking area shared with the Union Block JSA property. Kitchen and outdoor seating expanded in 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

