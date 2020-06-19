606 Sycamore St - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level. This loft is located directly above Newton's Paradise Cafe! Front unit featuring a skylight, large open living and kitchen, corner views of downtown with lots of windows and stainless steal applicances.



Offering a beautiful apartment with outside patio area. Avail NOW

Apt B - 870 sq ft plus deck of 220 sq ft.



To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right...

www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.com



As a JSA residential tenant you will get exclusive access to Wiggly Field at Newton's Park. Cedar Valley's only downtown, off-leash dog park with controlled-access.

An 1870's historic building. Substantially remodelled many times in the past to its most recent retro look. JSA remodeled into a restaurant (with addition) using the art deco look with lots of neon. Second floor renovated into 2 small apartments with an outside deck (over new kitchen area). Next to private parking area shared with the Union Block JSA property. Kitchen and outdoor seating expanded in 2016.