326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home!

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo

Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the house

Stove and Refrigerator included

Single Stall Detached Garage

Off Street Parking

Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.

Very Nice basement area with full bath and laundry room

Rent 700.00

Deposit 700.00

1 Year Lease required

No Section 8

Pets considered for additional monthly fee

Applications are being accepted at www.cedarvalley4rent.com



Contact Deb for additional information at 319-240-1313



