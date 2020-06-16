All apartments in Sioux City
Find more places like 1026 S Paxton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux City, IA
/
1026 S Paxton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1026 S Paxton

1026 South Paxton Street · (712) 226-6033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1026 South Paxton Street, Sioux City, IA 51106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 S Paxton · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1026 S Paxton Available 07/01/20 4 BR 2 bath house for rent with detached garage, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer - 4 BR 2 bath house for rent with detached garage, central air, dishwasher. No Pets. Section 8 approved.

All of our rentals are listed here: www.naiunited.com/property-management. The application is on the website and is required for consideration. We do not schedule showings until you are qualified and we take applications in order. You will hear from us one way or another after you apply. If you do not find the listing on our website, it is no longer available.

Rent: $1400
Security Deposit: $1400
Application Fee: $20 online or $25 in the office

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.
Insurance is required.
NO SMOKING

Online rent payments available upon request.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3130981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 S Paxton have any available units?
1026 S Paxton has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1026 S Paxton have?
Some of 1026 S Paxton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 S Paxton currently offering any rent specials?
1026 S Paxton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 S Paxton pet-friendly?
No, 1026 S Paxton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux City.
Does 1026 S Paxton offer parking?
Yes, 1026 S Paxton does offer parking.
Does 1026 S Paxton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 S Paxton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 S Paxton have a pool?
No, 1026 S Paxton does not have a pool.
Does 1026 S Paxton have accessible units?
No, 1026 S Paxton does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 S Paxton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 S Paxton has units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 S Paxton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1026 S Paxton has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1026 S Paxton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barrington Park by Broadmoor
3634 Glen Oaks Boulevard
Sioux City, IA 51104

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity