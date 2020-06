Amenities

Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 1 bath house. Great location, walking distance to Musser Park, Western Mall, Skate Park, and the bike/walking trails alone the Mississippi River. No Pets and No Smoking. Lease is one year or longer. Application can be made at www.rentmuscatine.com There is no application fee, and no showings without an application submitted prior. Tenant pays all utilities.

Single Family Home