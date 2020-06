Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath home located in Marshalltown available now! Washer and dryer are provided, tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets: one pet allowed. Small pet (cat/dog) up to 25 lbs for dog. Call us today for more information! 515-232-5240



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.