Farley, IA
106 Gardens Court # 15
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:14 AM

106 Gardens Court # 15

106 Gardens Ct · (563) 580-2327
Location

106 Gardens Ct, Farley, IA 52046

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN FARLEY, IOWA. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Located at 106 Gardens Court Farley, IA 52046 right off of Highway 20!

--Washer and Dryer Hookups are available, washer/dryer available for rent for $40/month. Attached or unattached garage available for rent for $40-50/month.

--Garbage collection is provided by Landlord. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, phone, cable, internet and any other utilities.

Visit our website: https://www.thegardensapartments.com/ or call 563-580-2327

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

