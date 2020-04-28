106 Gardens Court # 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN FARLEY, IOWA. AVAILABLE NOW!!



Located at 106 Gardens Court Farley, IA 52046 right off of Highway 20!



--Washer and Dryer Hookups are available, washer/dryer available for rent for $40/month. Attached or unattached garage available for rent for $40-50/month.



--Garbage collection is provided by Landlord. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, phone, cable, internet and any other utilities.



Visit our website: https://www.thegardensapartments.com/ or call 563-580-2327