dubuque county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Dubuque County, IA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
765 Cedar Cross
765 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,100
Great Commercial Space on Cedar Cross Rd. 1,500 Sq. Ft of space with Bathroom. This is a great location considering the busy well traversed Street as well as all the business that are in the vicinity.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 2nd Ave. SE
1021 2nd Avenue Southeast, Dyersville, IA
Studio
$1,700
Great traffic visibility. Located on the corner of a busy Hwy. & street with easy access. Endless possibilities. Perfect location for your restaurant, office or retail. High traffic count with easy ingress & egress from Hwy 136 & 2nd Ave SE.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3339 Hillcrest
3339 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,500
Accessible and visible commercial space available in this multi-tenant building. Located in a high-traffic commercial area, this space is available immediately and will only require your cosmetic touches.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Jamesmeier
910 Jamesmeier Road, Farley, IA
Studio
$2,656
910 Jamesmeier Rd. Farley - 7500 sq ft. Commercial building. Located in The Farley Industrial Park. Built in 2011. Side wall height is 16 ft. Two 20x12 Over Head doors - Fully insulated. Can be divided. 3 Phase available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Peru
923 Peru Rd, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,950
LOOKING FOR A NEW LOCATION FOR YOUR GROWING BUSINESS? Take a look at this fantastic value! Now available is this 7,000 square foot building with warehouse space and about 1,400 square feet of office.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3392 Hillcrest Suite 1A
3392 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,000
Commercial space for lease on the west end! Approx. 1030 SF main level space available with storage in the unfinished lower level. Utilities included.Great visibility and signage space. Tenant is responsible for any space improvements.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
998 Fremont
998 Fremont Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$950
Nice 880 sq ft office space in quality building in good location. Nicely finished with large office, kitchenette & bath. Good visibility. Off-street parking. Gross lease $950 month plus utilities. 2 year minimum.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
129 main
129 Main Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
Prime Main Street location. Centrally located in the heart of Dubuque. Here is a great affordable area to start your own business in the main street area of dubuque.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
775 NW 6th
775 6th St NW, Dyersville, IA
Studio
$350
Nice office space for lease in Dyersville. 2 offices plus storage area. Your own restroom. Many cabinets. Ready to be your business.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4867 Asbury Road - 4
4867 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Commercial space for rent off of Asbury Road. Unit is approximately 1200 square feet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4031 Pennsylvania - Suite 2
4031 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,000
Great west end location! High traffic area. Approx. 2600 sq ft ideal for retail or office space with great visibility. Great signage - includes building & pole sign. Owner will finance any leasehold improvements. Tenant pays utilities & approx.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4029 Pennsylvania #3
4029 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,400
West end space available! Space is located in the lower level of the Remax building at the corner of the NW Arterial & Pennsylvania and has approximately 1400 SF with 4 office spaces and a reception area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5040 Wolff
5040 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 sq. ft of prime retail/office space on the corner of Wolff and Radford Road next to Free Flight. High visibility location near Carver and Roosevelt schools...Kitchenette and bathrooms...priced at $3,000/month with tenant paying utilities.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hilltop-Ivy League
695 Hill Street
695 Hill Street, Dubuque, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 695 Hill Street in Dubuque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2340 Rockdale
2340 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,750
Commercial Space for lease 5,625 sf total, 2,700 sf walk in cooler/freezer, 2 offices and restroom. Easy on/Easy off located .15/mile from hwy 52, 61 and 151 south. 4 covered loading docks and 1 uncovered loading dock.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
903 SE 2nd Ave
903 2nd Ave SE, Dyersville, IA
Studio
$700
Great Location, for your new or existing business. Large lighted sign to showcase your business/office. Perfect office setting. 745 sqft. Set up with conference room, back storage room. Bathroom. Property has a outdoor shed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
198 Main (Unit 5)
198 Main St, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 198 Main (Unit 5) in Dubuque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5030 Wolff
5030 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,200
Great opportunity! 2,200 sq. ft. retail/office space. High traffic and high visibility with lots of parking. Next to Free Flight on Radford Rd. Kitchenette and bathrooms. $2,200 per month. Tenant pays utilities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1075 Cedar Cross
1075 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 SF commercial space for lease on Cedar Cross Rd. Great location, high visibility, and good parking. Nicely finished space currently features offices, conference area, reception, kitchenette, and some warehouse space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Street
1365 Jackson
1365 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,300
Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral District
331 W 4th
331 West 4th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
Gorgeous 3,000 SF retail or office space for lease. Located in the desirable Cable Car Square District, loaded with character and historic charm.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
21260 Country Squire
21260 Country Squire Lane, Dubuque County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
Stunning Estate overlooking the Mississippi. Nestled in 7.5 acre park setting. Perfect for an executive to rent if on contract here in Dubuque. Amazing view of the river through the soaring glass windows in the 2 story living room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Millwork District
333 E 10th
333 East 10th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Small retail or office space available off the West Lobby of the Novelty Iron Works building. This space is $900 per month gross and includes all utilities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1685 JFK
1685 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
New building on the corner of JFK and Pennsylvania.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dubuque County area include Mount Mercy University, Coe College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, Saint Ambrose University, and University of Wisconsin-Platteville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Bettendorf, Coralville, and Platteville have apartments for rent.