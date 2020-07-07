All apartments in Dubuque
Dubuque, IA
923 Peru
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

923 Peru

923 Peru Rd · (563) 580-0766
Location

923 Peru Rd, Dubuque, IA 52001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOKING FOR A NEW LOCATION FOR YOUR GROWING BUSINESS? Take a look at this fantastic value! Now available is this 7,000 square foot building with warehouse space and about 1,400 square feet of office. Shop space is heated and has 18' center height ceiling and has a 14' overhead door. C3 Commercial zoning allows for many different uses. Also included is an approximate 9,300 square foot paved outdoor yard/parking area that is fenced in, a large detached garage for additional storage on east side of building and solar for lower utility costs. Purchase or Lease available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Peru have any available units?
923 Peru has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 923 Peru currently offering any rent specials?
923 Peru is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Peru pet-friendly?
No, 923 Peru is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 923 Peru offer parking?
Yes, 923 Peru offers parking.
Does 923 Peru have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Peru does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Peru have a pool?
No, 923 Peru does not have a pool.
Does 923 Peru have accessible units?
No, 923 Peru does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Peru have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Peru does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Peru have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Peru does not have units with air conditioning.
