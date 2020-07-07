Amenities

LOOKING FOR A NEW LOCATION FOR YOUR GROWING BUSINESS? Take a look at this fantastic value! Now available is this 7,000 square foot building with warehouse space and about 1,400 square feet of office. Shop space is heated and has 18' center height ceiling and has a 14' overhead door. C3 Commercial zoning allows for many different uses. Also included is an approximate 9,300 square foot paved outdoor yard/parking area that is fenced in, a large detached garage for additional storage on east side of building and solar for lower utility costs. Purchase or Lease available!!