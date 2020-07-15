21 Studio Apartments for rent in Dubuque, IA
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3392 Hillcrest Suite 1A
3392 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,000
Commercial space for lease on the west end! Approx. 1030 SF main level space available with storage in the unfinished lower level. Utilities included.Great visibility and signage space. Tenant is responsible for any space improvements.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
998 Fremont
998 Fremont Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$950
Nice 880 sq ft office space in quality building in good location. Nicely finished with large office, kitchenette & bath. Good visibility. Off-street parking. Gross lease $950 month plus utilities. 2 year minimum.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
129 main
129 Main Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
Prime Main Street location. Centrally located in the heart of Dubuque. Here is a great affordable area to start your own business in the main street area of dubuque.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
4867 Asbury Road - 4
4867 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Commercial space for rent off of Asbury Road. Unit is approximately 1200 square feet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4031 Pennsylvania - Suite 2
4031 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,000
Great west end location! High traffic area. Approx. 2600 sq ft ideal for retail or office space with great visibility. Great signage - includes building & pole sign. Owner will finance any leasehold improvements. Tenant pays utilities & approx.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4029 Pennsylvania #3
4029 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,400
West end space available! Space is located in the lower level of the Remax building at the corner of the NW Arterial & Pennsylvania and has approximately 1400 SF with 4 office spaces and a reception area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5040 Wolff
5040 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 sq. ft of prime retail/office space on the corner of Wolff and Radford Road next to Free Flight. High visibility location near Carver and Roosevelt schools...Kitchenette and bathrooms...priced at $3,000/month with tenant paying utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
4840 Asbury Rd. - 107
4840 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$750
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4840 Asbury Rd. - 107 in Dubuque. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2340 Rockdale
2340 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,750
Commercial Space for lease 5,625 sf total, 2,700 sf walk in cooler/freezer, 2 offices and restroom. Easy on/Easy off located .15/mile from hwy 52, 61 and 151 south. 4 covered loading docks and 1 uncovered loading dock.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
198 Main (Unit 5)
198 Main St, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 198 Main (Unit 5) in Dubuque. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5030 Wolff
5030 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,200
Great opportunity! 2,200 sq. ft. retail/office space. High traffic and high visibility with lots of parking. Next to Free Flight on Radford Rd. Kitchenette and bathrooms. $2,200 per month. Tenant pays utilities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1075 Cedar Cross
1075 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 SF commercial space for lease on Cedar Cross Rd. Great location, high visibility, and good parking. Nicely finished space currently features offices, conference area, reception, kitchenette, and some warehouse space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Street
1365 Jackson
1365 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,300
Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral District
331 W 4th
331 West 4th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
Gorgeous 3,000 SF retail or office space for lease. Located in the desirable Cable Car Square District, loaded with character and historic charm.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
765 Cedar Cross
765 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,250
Great Commercial Space on Cedar Cross Rd. 1,500 Sq. Ft of space with Bathroom. This is a great location considering the busy well traversed Street as well as all the business that are in the vicinity.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Millwork District
333 E 10th
333 East 10th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
Small retail or office space available off the West Lobby of the Novelty Iron Works building. This space is $900 per month gross and includes all utilities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1685 JFK
1685 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
New building on the corner of JFK and Pennsylvania.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Street
1735 Central
1735 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$700
Good storefront space with 1700 sq ft and full basement. Price is $700/month. On street parking. Heat is paid by landlord. Features tall ceilings, large windows, and nice open space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
900 Central
900 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,000
Over 1200 sq. ft out door patio included with rent. Former bar only 2 blocks from the Millwork district.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Peru
923 Peru Rd, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,950
LOOKING FOR A NEW LOCATION FOR YOUR GROWING BUSINESS? Take a look at this fantastic value! Now available is this 7,000 square foot building with warehouse space and about 1,400 square feet of office.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3339 Hillcrest
3339 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,500
Accessible and visible commercial space available in this multi-tenant building. Located in a high-traffic commercial area, this space is available immediately and will only require your cosmetic touches.