Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

673 Jefferson St - Dubuque IA - 52001 - 3 BR - 1 BA - 673 Jefferson St - Dubuque IA - 52001 - 3 BR - 1 BA - $900/month

All new paint and flooring. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. One year lease.



Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com. If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com. There is a yellow link on our site for anyone that is using their smartphone instead of a computer to complete the application. Click on the yellow link on your phone and it will redirect you to a phone friendly application.



Anyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states “OTHER OCCUPANTS”, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved we will contact you to schedule a showing. Please be sure to be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you.



Mark Pregler, Broker

Property Management & Real Estate

888-508-6188



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677252)