Dubuque, IA
673 Jefferson St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

673 Jefferson St

673 Jefferson Street · (888) 508-6188 ext. 0000
Dubuque
Studio Apartments
Location

673 Jefferson Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Historic Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 673 Jefferson St · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
673 Jefferson St - Dubuque IA - 52001 - 3 BR - 1 BA - 673 Jefferson St - Dubuque IA - 52001 - 3 BR - 1 BA - $900/month
All new paint and flooring. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. One year lease.

Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com. If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com. There is a yellow link on our site for anyone that is using their smartphone instead of a computer to complete the application. Click on the yellow link on your phone and it will redirect you to a phone friendly application.

Anyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states “OTHER OCCUPANTS”, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved we will contact you to schedule a showing. Please be sure to be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you.

Mark Pregler, Broker
Property Management & Real Estate
888-508-6188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Jefferson St have any available units?
673 Jefferson St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 673 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
673 Jefferson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 673 Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 673 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 673 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 673 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 673 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 673 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 673 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
