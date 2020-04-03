333 E 10th

Amenities

Small retail or office space available off the West Lobby of the Novelty Iron Works building. This space is $900 per month gross and includes all utilities. Space is approximately 14ft x 34ft and features tall ceilings, large windows and is ready to move into, West Lobby entrance is off of Washington St. Your business could benefit from this vibrant warehouse district building which features Back Pocket Brewing, The Comedy Shop, Southern Ego Food, Large and small wedding ballrooms, The Iron Bar, The Beercade, Loft apartments, coming hotel and more.