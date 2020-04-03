All apartments in Dubuque
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

333 E 10th

333 East 10th Street · (563) 599-7444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Dubuque
Studio Apartments
Location

333 East 10th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Millwork District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small retail or office space available off the West Lobby of the Novelty Iron Works building. This space is $900 per month gross and includes all utilities. Space is approximately 14ft x 34ft and features tall ceilings, large windows and is ready to move into, West Lobby entrance is off of Washington St. Your business could benefit from this vibrant warehouse district building which features Back Pocket Brewing, The Comedy Shop, Southern Ego Food, Large and small wedding ballrooms, The Iron Bar, The Beercade, Loft apartments, coming hotel and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E 10th have any available units?
333 E 10th has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 333 E 10th currently offering any rent specials?
333 E 10th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E 10th pet-friendly?
No, 333 E 10th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 333 E 10th offer parking?
No, 333 E 10th does not offer parking.
Does 333 E 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E 10th have a pool?
No, 333 E 10th does not have a pool.
Does 333 E 10th have accessible units?
No, 333 E 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E 10th have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E 10th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 E 10th have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 E 10th does not have units with air conditioning.
