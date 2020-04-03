21260 Country Squire

Amenities

Stunning Estate overlooking the Mississippi. Nestled in 7.5 acre park setting. Perfect for an executive to rent if on contract here in Dubuque. Amazing view of the river through the soaring glass windows in the 2 story living room. Darling carriage house complete with heat, electricity and overhead doors. Would consider a shorter term-lease for a higher rental amount, but prefer long-term. Seller will provide snow removal and lawn care in the rent. Rental responsible for bi-weekly housecleaning, updating filters quarterly, adding salt monthly, and washer/dryer maintenance. Home has its own well and septic, hence monthly cost low. Showings can begin in January 2019. Pictures available upon request. Grand River Bluffs is very secure with gated entrance and 24/7 home security.