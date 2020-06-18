541 E. Main St.

Amenities

4 bed, 2 bath home for rent in Denver, Ia - Spacious 2-story, 4 great sized bedrooms, 2 bathroom home for rent in Denver. 1 bedroom and bathroom on main level. Fridge and stove included. Home is on a corner lot with plenty of yard, detached 2 stall garage, shed, neighboring privacy fence, and central air!



We run a full criminal and eviction background. Applicants must make 3 times monthly rent for income and have a clean prior rental history to qualify.



$1075.00 rent special with signing of 2 year lease.



Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a tour.



