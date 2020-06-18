All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 541 E. Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, IA
/
541 E. Main St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

541 E. Main St.

541 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

541 East Main Street, Denver, IA 50622

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed, 2 bath home for rent in Denver, Ia - Spacious 2-story, 4 great sized bedrooms, 2 bathroom home for rent in Denver. 1 bedroom and bathroom on main level. Fridge and stove included. Home is on a corner lot with plenty of yard, detached 2 stall garage, shed, neighboring privacy fence, and central air!

We run a full criminal and eviction background. Applicants must make 3 times monthly rent for income and have a clean prior rental history to qualify.

$1075.00 rent special with signing of 2 year lease.

Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a tour.

(RLNE5762556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 E. Main St. have any available units?
541 E. Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, IA.
What amenities does 541 E. Main St. have?
Some of 541 E. Main St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 E. Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
541 E. Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 E. Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 E. Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 541 E. Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 541 E. Main St. does offer parking.
Does 541 E. Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 E. Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 E. Main St. have a pool?
No, 541 E. Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 541 E. Main St. have accessible units?
No, 541 E. Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 541 E. Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 E. Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 E. Main St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 541 E. Main St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IA
Cedar Falls, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa