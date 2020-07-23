/
bremer county
33 Apartments for rent in Bremer County, IA📍
1 Unit Available
541 E. Main St.
541 East Main Street, Denver, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2016 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath home for rent in Denver, Ia - Spacious 2-story, 4 great sized bedrooms, 2 bathroom home for rent in Denver. 1 bedroom and bathroom on main level. Fridge and stove included.
1 Unit Available
Rolling Meadows Apartments
701 16th Street Southwest, Waverly, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
670 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location in Waverly. Nearby schools, golf course, shopping. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, and garbage pickup. Air Conditioning, deck/ patio in each unit. Some units have vaulted ceilings. Garages available. Accepts Section 8.
1 Unit Available
1401 5th Ave NW
1401 5th Avenue Northwest, Waverly, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE! - This beautiful three bedroom, two bath ranch home is perfect for a family or students alike! Inside, this rental you will feel like you are at home.
Results within 5 miles of Bremer County
1 Unit Available
811 East Dunkerton Road
811 East Dunkerton Road, Black Hawk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS PROPERTY!! This 3 bed/1.
Results within 10 miles of Bremer County
Verified
7 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
1 Unit Available
Gates Park
216 Boston Ave
216 Boston Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1346 sqft
216 Boston Large 3 Bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
Cityview
1909 Clearview Street
1909 Clear View Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
698 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for rent located at 1909 Clearview. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for rent located in the Cityview Neighborhood at 1909 Clearview. Stove and fridge included. Central AC. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
Cityview
2014 Spring View St
2014 Springview St, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1064 sqft
FOR RENT- RARE UNIT 2014 Spring View Evansdale! PETS OK - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house has a large yard and deck area and is located in a very private area in the Evansdale side of town! Recently remodeled throughout! Pets ok with additional pet
1 Unit Available
Franklin Gateway
113 Lafayette
113 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
113 Lafayette Available 08/01/20 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *$650/month - 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *$650/month Two bedroom one bath house. Stove and refrigerator included. Off street parking. Tenant pays utilities.
1 Unit Available
2301 Main Street
2301 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
839 sqft
2301 Main Street Available 09/01/20 2301 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Cedar Falls home available September 1st 2020. Recent updates include; Flooring, Paint, Countertops, Appliances, and Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.
1 Unit Available
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet
1 Unit Available
Riverfront
719 Avon Ave.
719 Avon Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom home for rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rent:$675 Deposit:$675 Size:750 sq ft Located blocks away from Exchange Park. Fridge and stove included. 1 stall detached garage. Washer and dryer for tenant use.
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
1213 Manson St
1213 Manson Street, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$495
480 sqft
1213 Manson *PETS OK* - Quiet one bedroom house remodeled 3 years ago. All electric for lower utility rate. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, etc. Cat allowed with additional deposit.
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 304
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls.
1 Unit Available
Maples
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
606 Lafayette - 301
606 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Not Furnished as shown in pictures** Third floor loft unit with great windows. Polished cement floor and a large open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
250 State Street - 304
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
250 State Street is our amenity-packed property, designed with hotel-like lounges and an on-site staff to keep your home life simple so you can enjoy more of downtown.
1 Unit Available
409 Iowa Street
409 Iowa Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com. $1125 per month.
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.
1 Unit Available
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.
1 Unit Available
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.
1 Unit Available
2310 College St #3
2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bremer County area include Mount Mercy University, Coe College, and University of Northern Iowa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Mason City, and Marion have apartments for rent.