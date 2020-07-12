Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coralville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1150 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289088?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2268 Holiday Rd #406
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd #406 Available 08/10/20 2268 Holiday Rd #406, Coralville, IA 52241 - Second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1104 21st Ave Pl
1104 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345896?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Coralville
1303 5th Street - 608, Unit 608
1303 5th Street, Coralville, IA
Studio
$1,200
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor luxurious Unfurnished studio available for lease. Wall to wall windows, high end finishes, Washer and Dryer in unit. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, updated appliances in kitchenette.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
407 21st Avenue Place
407 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$785
407 21st Avenue Place Available 08/01/20 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Coralville - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is close to Coralville Hy-Vee, Coral Ridge Mall, Coral Ridge public library, public pool, and dozens of eating establishments.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2212 Holiday Rd
2212 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2122 sqft
2212 Holiday Rd Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! Incredible 3 bedroom Tonwhouse overlooking North Ridge Park - Available August 1, 2020 - This three level townhouse offers custom painted interior with refinished hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Coralville

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL… JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
985 Manitou Trail
985 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wickham
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wickham
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
5 Triangle Pl
5 Triangle Place, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5 Triangle Place Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1041 Manitou Trail
1041 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
1041 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available August 1 - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village and available in May.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Penn
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coralville, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coralville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

