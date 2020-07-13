/
apartments with pool
10 Apartments for rent in Perry, GA with pool
1 Unit Available
Ashton Landing
1701 Macon Road, Perry, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1089 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Perry. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, and pool. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $1,025/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
13 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
5 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$861
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
5 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
Results within 10 miles of Perry
18 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
1 Unit Available
111 Stoneridge
111 Stoneridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1402 sqft
A Must See, Spacious 2BD/2.5B condo with Bonus Room is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Covered patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included.
1 Unit Available
113 Stonehedge
113 Stone Hedge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Very Nice 2BD/1B condo is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Covered Patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included. Community Pool.
1 Unit Available
115 Stoneridge
115 Stoneridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1448 sqft
Spacious 3BD/1.5B condo is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Screened in patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Washer & Dryer, Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included.
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking