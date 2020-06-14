Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Macon-Bibb renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3901 Northside Drive
3901 Northside Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
950 sqft
Welcome to the arbors apartment homes, a beautifully crafted community located on the north quadrant of the macon metropolitan area.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Results within 10 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Macon-Bibb, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Macon-Bibb renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

