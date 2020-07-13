All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

Belara

Open Now until 6pm
1570 Sheridan Rd NE · (404) 476-5290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
Move In By July 18th And Receive July Free! | Limited Time Only | Select Floor Plans
Rent Special
Summer Special: July free if move in by July 18th.
Rent Special
Move in by June 27th and get June free!
Location

1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Lavista Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2035 · Avail. now

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. now

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3021 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 4013 · Avail. now

$1,602

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 4009 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,602

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belara.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
tennis court
Reside in a private luxury residence in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills neighborhood northeast of Midtown and neighboring Buckhead and Brookhaven. Open your windows to Atlanta breezes, take your dog for a walk along one of the community walking trails, and enjoy the effortlessness of living in an apartment community that offers affordable luxury at every turn. Whether you are working in the corporate world, relocating, or just seeking a stress-free living environment, luxury apartments at Belara Apartments provide a comfortable and deluxe lifestyle in a premier Atlanta, Georgia location offering easy access to top-notch dining, shopping and entertainment. MARTA and Emory Shuttle are conveniently located right in front of our property entrance.

From the moment you enter Belara Apartments, you know you have encountered a blend of contemporary style and indulgence. What a pleasant discovery to learn that our convenient combination of service, style and location is also Atlanta’s best luxury

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200- $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking Available, Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Belara have any available units?
Belara has 15 units available starting at $1,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Belara have?
Some of Belara's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belara currently offering any rent specials?
Belara is offering the following rent specials: Move In By July 18th And Receive July Free! | Limited Time Only | Select Floor Plans
Is Belara pet-friendly?
Yes, Belara is pet friendly.
Does Belara offer parking?
Yes, Belara offers parking.
Does Belara have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belara have a pool?
Yes, Belara has a pool.
Does Belara have accessible units?
No, Belara does not have accessible units.
Does Belara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belara has units with dishwashers.

