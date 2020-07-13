Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area cc payments clubhouse community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments internet access tennis court

Reside in a private luxury residence in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills neighborhood northeast of Midtown and neighboring Buckhead and Brookhaven. Open your windows to Atlanta breezes, take your dog for a walk along one of the community walking trails, and enjoy the effortlessness of living in an apartment community that offers affordable luxury at every turn. Whether you are working in the corporate world, relocating, or just seeking a stress-free living environment, luxury apartments at Belara Apartments provide a comfortable and deluxe lifestyle in a premier Atlanta, Georgia location offering easy access to top-notch dining, shopping and entertainment. MARTA and Emory Shuttle are conveniently located right in front of our property entrance.



From the moment you enter Belara Apartments, you know you have encountered a blend of contemporary style and indulgence. What a pleasant discovery to learn that our convenient combination of service, style and location is also Atlanta’s best luxury