Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Juncture

910 Deerfield Crossing Dr · (770) 691-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12203 · Avail. now

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 16206 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 3112 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15013 · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 16203 · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 17208 · Avail. now

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

See 39+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Juncture.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Live in one of Metro Atlantas most desirable neighborhoods in an equally sought after community. Juncture, in the Deerfield neighborhood of Alpharetta, Georgia, is where modern living meets chic aesthetic. If you are looking for a one or two bedroom home where you can find high-end finishes and community amenities, look no further than Juncture. Featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and sweeping high ceiling complete with crown molding, our apartments are fully equipped with everything you need to live a life of luxury. We also offer high-end community amenities that combine form and function, like our state-of-the-art wellness center, expansive pool, and elaborate entertainment lounge. At Juncture, we arent interested in creating spaces that are sufficient, we aim to exceed the standards of luxury in every aspect of our homes and community.\n\nWelcome to better living. Welcome to Juncture.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $0*
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions*
Parking Details: Other: $100/month. Yes, parking is readily available.
Storage Details: Storage units are available for monthly fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Juncture have any available units?
Juncture has 67 units available starting at $1,261 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Juncture have?
Some of Juncture's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Juncture currently offering any rent specials?
Juncture is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Juncture pet-friendly?
Yes, Juncture is pet friendly.
Does Juncture offer parking?
Yes, Juncture offers parking.
Does Juncture have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Juncture offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Juncture have a pool?
Yes, Juncture has a pool.
Does Juncture have accessible units?
Yes, Juncture has accessible units.
Does Juncture have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Juncture has units with dishwashers.
Does Juncture have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Juncture has units with air conditioning.
