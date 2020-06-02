Amenities
Live in one of Metro Atlantas most desirable neighborhoods in an equally sought after community. Juncture, in the Deerfield neighborhood of Alpharetta, Georgia, is where modern living meets chic aesthetic. If you are looking for a one or two bedroom home where you can find high-end finishes and community amenities, look no further than Juncture. Featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and sweeping high ceiling complete with crown molding, our apartments are fully equipped with everything you need to live a life of luxury. We also offer high-end community amenities that combine form and function, like our state-of-the-art wellness center, expansive pool, and elaborate entertainment lounge. At Juncture, we arent interested in creating spaces that are sufficient, we aim to exceed the standards of luxury in every aspect of our homes and community.\n\nWelcome to better living. Welcome to Juncture.