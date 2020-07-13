Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

86 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upper Grand Lagoon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1908 sqft
PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
1753 Annabella's Drive
1753 Annabellas Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1753 Annabella's Drive Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Townhome Near Pier Park and Beaches - The gated townhome community of Anaabella's is thoughtfully located on Back Beach Road just west of Hathaway Bridge and minutes from beautiful beaches and the

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pines
8901 Laird Street
8901 Laird St, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 --- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom FURNISHED home located in Panama City Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Walosi Way L202
2203 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ~ Flat with detached garage - (RLNE5818083)

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pines
2301 Anne Avenue
2301 Anne Ave, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1103 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/7/20! 3Bedroom/ 2Bathroom with an attached garage located on Panama City Beach. 2301 Anne Avenue has many upgrades including stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring with custom ceramic tile in the bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Pines
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
18 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Beach
5817 S. Lagoon Dr
5817 South Lagoon Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
5817 S. Lagoon Dr - Home on S. Lagoon. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Nice view of the lagoon from the large deck. Located across from public boat ramp. Extra parking for a boat on the side. Has city water and septic tank No Pets Allowed (RLNE4345478)

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
101 Enchantment Falls Lane
101 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2093 sqft
This Waterfall townhome is located in a perfect location that is close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and features a community pool! This home offers 10' ceilings and a large single car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
618 Gabriel Street
618 Gabriel Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
618 Gabriel Street Available 08/06/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near shopping and dining. Large partially fenced in back yard, with an open patio. Fresh paint and new flooring. Living room equipped with a fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
King Estates
3134 Lawton Court
3134 Lawton Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1544 sqft
3134 Lawton Court Available 08/06/20 - This property is located in the King Estates subdivision. This home has been freshly painted and includes a brick fireplace, a large family room, and a two-car garage. *No Pets* No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833433)

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
7471 Shadow Lake Drive
7471 Shadow Lake Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1496 sqft
Great little community townhome with access to a lake, a community pool, and a soon to be built recreational complex.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/27/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21
2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Pretty Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2233 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian VIllas
3919 Verona Circle
3919 Verona Circle, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1406 sqft
3919 Verona Circle Available 07/15/20 -- - Located in the much desired community of Venetian Villa in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Trace
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button".

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Ct
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
- This home is located in Panama City, close to school, shopping, and dining. This home features tile and carpet flooring throughout the home, a large living area with a fireplace, separate dining area, and a garden tub in the master bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Glades
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S. Glades Trail Available 08/01/20 For Rent! 3BR/2BA Home in The Glades! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upper Grand Lagoon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

