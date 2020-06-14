/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6901 Lagoon Drive N #43
6901 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
-- - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Townhouse in Palisades Condominiums on the Lagoon. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8501 N Lagoon Dr. #405 Point Lagoon
8501 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
1 bedroom with Lagoon View, just a few blocks from the beach! Point Lagoon - Check out the lagoon view from this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath lower-level unit at Point Lagoon, located just a few blocks from the beaches on the east end of Panama City Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
14 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.
Results within 10 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Verified
1 of 104
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
828 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
El Centro Beach
1 Unit Available
301 Lullwater Drive #285
301 Lullwater Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
476 sqft
- Efficiency apartment located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Includes community pool. *Water, sewage, garbage, and lawn service included* *No Pets* **1/2 off first month's rent!!** No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703078)
Similar Pages
Upper Grand Lagoon 1 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 3 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Balcony
Upper Grand Lagoon Apartments with GarageUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with GymUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with ParkingUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Pool