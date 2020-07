Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub internet access internet cafe

Courtney Cove Apartments located in Tampa, Florida. Courtney Cove is strategically hidden amongst lush landscape - giving the feel of a small and quiet community nestled within the big city. Your new apartment home is conveniently close to downtown Tampa, major area employers, Tampa International Airport and many of Tampa’s major attractions.Our community offers seven beautifully designed studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans. Features in your newly renovated home include spacious floor plans, generous closet space, wood-grain flooring, well-equipped kitchens with pantries, walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, and so much more. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool with sundeck, upgraded resident fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, picnic area with grills, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and scenic lake views.For unmatched convenience and comfortable living, Courtney Cove is the perfect place to call home.