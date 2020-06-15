2412 St Andrews Blvd #21

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings. There is crown molding throughout the first floor and a tray ceiling in the living room. The kitchen is both elegant and practical with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite and Corian counters and tiled floors. The master bedroom is on the first floor featuring a small sitting area with a patio door overlooking the back patio and lake. The master bath includes two large closets, Jetted tub, a separate bright tiled walk in shower and two vanities (a must see). Upstairs is a family room and two bedrooms with bath for separate living. Other features include single car garage, large inside laundry room, half a bath, lots of storage,view of the lake. Lawncare included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1901460)