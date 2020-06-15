All apartments in Pretty Bayou
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2412 St Andrews Blvd #21

2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard · (850) 872-7473
Location

2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Pretty Bayou, FL 32405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2233 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings. There is crown molding throughout the first floor and a tray ceiling in the living room. The kitchen is both elegant and practical with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite and Corian counters and tiled floors. The master bedroom is on the first floor featuring a small sitting area with a patio door overlooking the back patio and lake. The master bath includes two large closets, Jetted tub, a separate bright tiled walk in shower and two vanities (a must see). Upstairs is a family room and two bedrooms with bath for separate living. Other features include single car garage, large inside laundry room, half a bath, lots of storage,view of the lake. Lawncare included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1901460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have any available units?
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have?
Some of 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 currently offering any rent specials?
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 pet-friendly?
No, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pretty Bayou.
Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 offer parking?
Yes, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 does offer parking.
Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have a pool?
No, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 does not have a pool.
Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have accessible units?
No, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 St Andrews Blvd #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
