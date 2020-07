Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court trash valet on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport hot tub

We're OPEN for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment! Sabal Club's oversized one and two-bedroom and townhome floor plans feature extra-large screened-in patios, spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, sunroom, and ceiling fans. Our pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts, and a sparkling swimming pool with a sun deck. We are located in the exclusive Sabal Point neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 4, and Highways 434 and 436. We're minutes from shopping and dining venues and are in close proximity to the beautiful Wekiva Springs State Park.