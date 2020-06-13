Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Laguna Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
165 Downing Street - B
165 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Paradise Grove
1 Unit Available
476 Paradise Blvd.
476 Paradise Boulevard, Laguna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
For Rent! Beautiful 3BR/2BA in Gated West PCB Community - Located just 4 blocks from beautiful Laguna beach, this home is a beach lover's dream! Situated in the charming gated community of Paradise Grove with resort-style pool, dog park and

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Laguna Beach
1 Unit Available
310 Malaga Street
310 Malaga Pl, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
480 sqft
WEST END BEACH 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH COTTAGE - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath beach cottage walking distance to beach!! Beautiful wood vaulted ceilings,gray laminate flooring and fenced back yard!! (RLNE5667693)
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7 Barbados Lane
7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1563 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
122 Sandpine Loop
122 Sand Pine Loop, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1934 sqft
This is a beautiful beach cottage located minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. This 2 story 4bed/3 bath home has all the upgrades. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and an island in the kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
223 Windsor Way
223 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
223 Windsor Way Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - Large and spacious home ready for you to move into! 4 bedroom, 3 bath (Check out the tub in the mast bathroom!) home with attached garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5788315)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
70 Camp Creek Rd N Apt 7
70 Camp Creek Rd N, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LAKEFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN INLET BEACH ON BEAUTIFUL CAMP CREEK LAKE. UNFURNISHED 1 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME WITH LOFT.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
741 Breakers St
741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2317 sqft
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
207 Park Place
207 Park Place, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1185 sqft
This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Palmetto Trace with access to the community pool. Kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar. Master bath has a double sink vanity, includes a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
82 Jack Knife Drive
82 Jack Knife Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1740 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rosemary Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
644 West Caladium Circle - 209
644 West Caladium Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
Studio
$750
225 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Caladium Apartments are located right across the street from the beach, restaurants, a convenience store, and one mile to Pier Park! The rent includes electricity, water, sewer, trash pick up and pest control.
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
221 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 Lake Pointe Dr
42 Lake Pointe Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1931 sqft
42 Lake Pointe Dr - Completely furnished home nestled on the rare coastal dune EASTERN lake. Paddle board, kayak, boat, or swim to the GULF from your private dock.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Laguna Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Laguna Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

