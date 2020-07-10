Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL with washer-dryer

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17614 Front Beach Rd 16D
17614 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Endless Summer - Property Id: 304536 Furnished 1 bedroom plus a loft. Queen bed in master, and a queen bed in loft. Leather sofa that makes into a bed. 3rd floor, no elevator. Complex is across the street from the beach.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7 Barbados Lane
7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1563 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Topside Dr
11 Topside Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Fully Furnished~Walking distance to the Beach - Property Id: 149273 Beautiful single family home located just 3 blocks from the beach. Easy bike ride to Rosemary beach and 30A avenue. Fully furnished. Outdoor Patio with seating and grill.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
1 of 104

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1153 sqft
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
70 Camp Creek Rd N Apt 7
70 Camp Creek Rd N, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LAKEFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN INLET BEACH ON BEAUTIFUL CAMP CREEK LAKE. UNFURNISHED 1 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME WITH LOFT.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Open Sands
503 E Gulf Blvd
503 East Gulf Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Gulf Blvd property - Property Id: 192918 Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Beach
1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
14 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

