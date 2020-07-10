/
apartments with washer dryer
13 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
17614 Front Beach Rd 16D
17614 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Endless Summer - Property Id: 304536 Furnished 1 bedroom plus a loft. Queen bed in master, and a queen bed in loft. Leather sofa that makes into a bed. 3rd floor, no elevator. Complex is across the street from the beach.
7 Barbados Lane
7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1563 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area.
11 Topside Dr
11 Topside Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Fully Furnished~Walking distance to the Beach - Property Id: 149273 Beautiful single family home located just 3 blocks from the beach. Easy bike ride to Rosemary beach and 30A avenue. Fully furnished. Outdoor Patio with seating and grill.
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1153 sqft
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
70 Camp Creek Rd N Apt 7
70 Camp Creek Rd N, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LAKEFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN INLET BEACH ON BEAUTIFUL CAMP CREEK LAKE. UNFURNISHED 1 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME WITH LOFT.
Open Sands
503 E Gulf Blvd
503 East Gulf Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Gulf Blvd property - Property Id: 192918 Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Beach
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
