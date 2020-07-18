/
studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL
Studio apartments could offer the best of Inverness living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra... Read Guide >
214 S Apopka Avenue
214 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,680
3360 sqft
Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital.
1300 Highway 41 Highway N
1300 Highway 41 N, Inverness, FL
Studio
$375
2550 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. Multi Office complex with a lobby and reception area. Many possibilities for your business to strategically expand. Great Location on US Highway 41 North.
301 N Apopka Avenue
301 North Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$4,000
5157 sqft
Prime location in Downtown Inverness! Zoned CBD. This multi use building has previously been used as a dance studio.
202 W Highlands Boulevard
202 West Highland Boulevard, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,125
8167 sqft
Prime Medical office just two blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Downtown Inverness. This site offers spaces starting at 1,000 SF, 1,500 SF and 5,448 SF of professional/medical office.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness
3362 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3362 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,383
Prime office space located in a busy shopping center just 1/2 mile from TJ-Maxx, Regal Cinemas, Walmart and Lowes. The center offers ample shared parking in a court yard setting and clean with easy access East and West Bound from Hwy 44.
3382 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3382 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$960
Former Prudential Insurance office now available for rent just 1/2 mile east of Tj-Maxx, Walmart and Lowes located on SR-44 with ingress and egress East and West Bound.
3384 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3384 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,053
Ready to occupy salon just 1/2 mile east of the Walmart and Lowes on SR-44. This is a second-generation salon space with room for several hair stations, nail area, and public restrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness
334 Pearson Street
334 West Pearson Street, Citrus Hills, FL
Studio
$900
NO PETS NO SMOKING RENTAL THIS IS AN IN-LAW APARTMENT attached to a home. Super cute maintenance free 1 bedroom, 1 bath fully furnished apartment with indoor laundry. Apartment has a separate, private entry. Full kitchen, with all appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Inverness
593 N Lecanto Highway
593 North Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL
Studio
$1,160
1160 sqft
Lecanto Ridge Medical Corridor. Unobstructed visibility, high traffic, attractive well maintained Class A professional medical / office building located directly off Highway 491 (Lecanto Highway) in Lecanto, Florida.
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Inverness, FL
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Inverness during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.
